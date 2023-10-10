Consul Hamid Presents Credentials To OIC

Jeddah, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Consul General of Jordan in Jeddah, Muhammad Salah Hamid, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, as a permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

