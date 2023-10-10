Int'l Mugham Center Pays Tribute To Eminent Singer

International Mugham Center has hosted a concert timed to the
90th anniversary of the People's Artist Talat Gasimov.
First, a video of the singer's performance was screened at the
center, Azernews reports.
Doctor of philology, professor Vugar Ahmad spoke about the
outstanding singer's life path and his services in the development
of the Azerbaijani musical culture.
In their remarks, MP Ziyad Samadzadeh, People's Artists Firuz
Aliyev, Agaverdi Pashayev, Vamig Mammadaliyev, Ramiz Guliyev and
friends of artists noted that the singer with a high performing
culture attracted attention with his beautiful voice and unique
singing style.
Besides being a great connoisseur of all mugham styles, he also
deeply mastered Azerbaijani poetry. Talat Gasimov has been a
soloist in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall for many years
and performed at concerts. He was trained by such oustanding
personalities like Zulfu Adigozalov and Hajibaba Huseynov.
The concert continued with a concert program of the singer's
repertoire. People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Nazakat Teymurova,
Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Vamig Mammadaliyev, Honored
Artist Agil Malikov, Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov, Ehtiram
Huseynov, the Mugham Center soloists Miralam Mirelamov, Vafa
Vazirova, Mammad Najafov, Almakhanim Ahmadli delighted the audience
with their performance.
Note that Mugham Center has also successfully implemented
multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music:
"Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable",
and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.
The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham
Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding
the scope of international cultural ties.
For several years, the International Mugham Centre has
successfully cooperated with Hungary.
For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for
cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian
Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.
The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties
between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and
Azerbaijani music.
A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International
Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another
step in expanding international ties.
The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural
cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and
other countries.