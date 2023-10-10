Hamas claims it ‘duped’ Israel before shocking assault

(MENAFN) The news agency statement has declared Hamas “duped” Israel while getting ready as well as performing its abrupt invasion into Israeli zone on Saturday. The news agency talked to people form within on both parties of what Israeli representatives have depicted as their country`s scenario of a ‘9/11’ intelligence disappointment.



The assault had been plotted since the Israeli-Palestinian violence of May two years ago, in which Hamas played a big role, a source adjacent to the extreme army crusade stated in Monday’s occurrence. Israel was programmed into thinking that the Hamas leadership was more invested in economic healing in Gaza than in reestablished conflict.



The 1,000 soldiers who were coached for the assault on Saturday did not know what they were getting ready for, as were a lot of directors in the institute, the source stated. Even when the army publicly performed urban warfare exercises at a mock Israeli colony established in Gaza, their rivals considered the caution comparatively little.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107218884