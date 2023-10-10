Qatar Chamber Becomes Member Of FIATA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) announced yesterday that it has become a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the largest world organisations that includes all freight forwarders worldwide.

The announcement was made during the '2023 FIATA World Congress' held recently in Brussels.

Qatar Chamber board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad participated in the congress.

In his statement, Al Misnad expressed his pleasure at the Chamber's membership in FIATA. He emphasised that the accession came according to the overwhelming majority vote made during the conference, thanks to the tireless efforts and continued coordination between the Chamber and the organization over the past years.

He praised FIATA's role in addressing global issues and challenges in the freight sector, emphasizing that the 2023 Congress serves as a vital platform for logistics companies to showcase innovations and discuss the future of the logistics sector and supply chain management.

He also thanked the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Brussels for its support to the Chamber during the congress.

On the sidelines of the congress, the new President of FIATA, Turgut Erkeskin, received Qatar Chamber board member Ali Al Misnad, congratulating the Chamber on its membership in the organisation.

It is noteworthy that the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) was first founded in 1926 in Vienna.

Right now, its main headquarters are in Geneva. FIATA is a non-governmental, membership-based organisation representing freight forwarders in some 150 countries. FIATA's membership is composed of 109 Association Members and over 5,500 Individual Members, overall representing an industry of 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics firms worldwide.