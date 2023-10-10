Unprecedented Palestinian resistance operation shakes Israeli intelligence

(MENAFN) In the early hours of October 7, the world witnessed a highly unexpected turn of events as hundreds of Palestinian resistance fighters executed a well-coordinated infiltration into Israeli settlements surrounding Gaza. This operation involved ground, aerial (drone), and maritime maneuvers, catching both local and international observers by surprise. Additionally, this event unfolded in conjunction with the launch of over 5,000 rockets, with some striking deep into the heart of Tel-Aviv, shortly after the resistance declared the commencement of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.



The scale of this operation is being described as an intelligence failure of unparalleled magnitude in the history of the Israeli state, surpassing even the setbacks experienced during the Six-Day War in 1973. This is particularly striking given the significantly enhanced capabilities of the Israeli military today compared to half a century ago. Furthermore, Hamas, while formidable, is not individually stronger than the combined might of the governments of Egypt and Syria. The question that looms large is how Israeli intelligence apparatus failed to detect and prepare for an operation of this scale, which would have undoubtedly required extensive planning and the involvement of the broader resistance axis.



This development highlights the remarkable effectiveness of the Palestinian resistance, which managed to achieve significant impact with limited resources and innovative tactics. These tactics included the simultaneous orchestration of border riots and rocket attacks, the deployment of hundreds of fighters in multiple groups, and the utilization of homemade, low-profile technologies like motorized hand gliders for precision bombings, which were less likely to be detected. Above all, the Palestinian resistance showcased exceptional morale, courage, and unwavering dedication to the cause of substantial change, fueled by a resolute spirit that could overcome even the most formidable of enemy forces.

