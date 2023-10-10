Invideo Launches AI Video Generator Tool For Enhanced Video Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI video generator

invideo AI

UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the dynamic landscape of content creation, where visuals speak louder than words, invideo is excited to announce the launch of an AI video generator tool.With just a text prompt this tool can create complete YouTube videos, social media clips, or slideshow presentations in a matter of minutes. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to everyone, from beginners to experts.How It Works:Sign Up and Get Started:Click here to sign up for invideo AI and create your free account.Provide a Prompt:After logging in, enter a topic in the prompt box.Select Your Workflow:Choose a workflow tailored to your needs, such as YouTube shorts, YouTube explainers, recent events videos, or script-to-video.Generate Your Video:Click the "Generate a Video" button, and watch as invideo AI automatically selects the video's topic, generates scenes, adds relevant stock media, and incorporates transitions, and voiceovers.Real-Time Editing:Once the video creation is complete, edit the generated video with a simple text command via the magic box, it will edit the video in a fraction of a second.For more information on invideo AI, including pricing details, visit their pricing page .To learn how to generate videos using invideo AI, check out this insightful tutorial video .

Team invideo AI

Invideo

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

invideo AI tutorial