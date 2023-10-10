Parca Logistics And Smart Send Unveil Game

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

There's a new Shipping service in town changing the eCommerce shipping landscape for heavy and bulky parcels.

Parca Logistics is Australia's newest premium logistics provider providing exceptional pricing for national and local metro delivery of mid-range and heavy parcel shipping - a sorely neglected and difficult segment for merchants to attract competitive shipping pricing.

Parca has partnered with Smart Send , Australia's longest-serving online courier aggregation service, providing shipping and technology services for small and medium-sized businesses. Smart Send will provide new 'Economy Road' services through Parca Logistics for National and Local metro shipments.

Customers in select areas, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, can now benefit from savings of up to 66% on regular Road Express services for products meeting the following criteria:

- Despatched from metro areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth

- Products up to 180cm long, with a 40kg deadweight or 50kg cubic weight

Notably, most of these savings apply to items within the 25kg-40kg deadweight range or to those sending multiple items per consignment.

The Smart Send 'Economy Road' service offers a unique advantage by eliminating various surcharges, including Home Delivery surcharges, Manual Handling surcharges, Length surcharges, Weight surcharges, and Tail-lift Truck surcharges.

Steven Visic, Director at Smart Send, expressed excitement about this game-changing opportunity:“We've collaborated closely with Parca Logistics to introduce these highly competitive shipping services tailored for small and medium-sized businesses dealing with heavy or bulky products. This segment of the eCommerce shipping industry has been underserved for too long, resulting in high shipping costs for merchants. Parca Logistics will finally provide our customers with a sought-after economy option, generating significant interest and excitement among our customer bases.”

Mark McGinley, CEO at Parca Logistics, added: "After months of dedicated effort, we are thrilled to launch this new service in partnership with Steve and the Smart Send team. As newcomers in the big and bulky parcel market, it's essential to work alongside established and trusted partners like Smart Send."

If you're a small or medium-sized business interested in these new services, you can find out more on the Smart Send website or review shipping costs via this link . Smart Send also offers convenient shipping apps and plugins compatible with Shopify, WooCommerce, eBay, and custom shopping carts, streamlining your shipping processes and saving you time and effort when fulfilling orders.

If you're a high-volume shipping business that handles large and bulky items and are interested in benefiting from these cost-saving solutions, you can find out more about Parca Logistics here .

No Tail-lift Truck or Two Man surcharges for items up to 40kg deadweight.

About Smart Send: Established in 2006, Smart Send is Australia's pioneering and longest-serving online courier aggregation service. Founded by Directors Steven Visic and Chris Madden, Smart Send specialises in empowering e-commerce stores to streamline their shipping operations, ensuring they ship more efficiently, faster, and with improved profitability. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the array of customised shipping solutions and expert advice provided to established enterprises. They continue to evolve and innovate in the logistics sector, helping businesses of all sizes navigate the complexities of shipping logistics with confidence and ease. Visit Parca Logistics: Established in 2022, Parca (pronounced Par-Sah) is a forward-thinking logistics provider driven by agility, collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to delivering solutions that empower businesses in the Australian eCommerce market. Founded by Directors Mark McGinley and Hoy-Yen Hooper, Parca stands as a beacon of sustainability, striving to create a network where customers find real value, and drivers enjoy fair compensation and safe working conditions. With a collective experience spanning four decades, they possess a profound understanding of customer needs and aim to exceed those expectations. Visit: