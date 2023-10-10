DFI Invites Volunteers For 11Th Ajyal Film Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With preparations for the 11th Ajyal Film Festival underway, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) is inviting Qatar residents to get involved and contribute to one of the region's major cultural events from November 8 to 16, that brings the entire community together to celebrate the transformative power of film.

A unique demonstration of the community spirit fostered by the DFI, the Ajyal Volunteer Programme offers an opportunity for the country's residents to gain firsthand experiences and interactions in the vibrant growing film industry, working across diverse aspects of the festival while strengthening personal and professional skills.

Volunteers will be exposed to the inner workings of a major cultural event, gain valuable industry experience and receive an appreciation certificate to honour their involvement. Interested candidates aged 18 and above can register on the DFI website from October 5 onwards. There are only 300 spots available.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said:“What makes this unique cultural celebration successful is the active engagement of the local community, and the enthusiastic participants of our Volunteer Programme who represent the multi-cultural fabric of Qatar. Through their hard work, self-less service and dedication, the Ajyal volunteers ensure the seamless conduct of the festival, and have played a significant role in the success of the previous editions. We are once again looking forward to welcoming an amazing team of volunteers to put together one of the most exciting events on the city's social calendar.”

During Ajyal Film Festival, volunteers will be on hand to support different Festival events and help with key aspects of the festival's operations including venue operations, Ajyal Jury, transportation, guest services and registration, Geekdom among others. The festival will showcase the best in international cinema, the popular Made in Qatar programme, a multimedia exhibition, lively concerts, Qatar's largest pop-culture event 'Geekdom,' and more.