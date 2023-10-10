Suhail Holding Group Is Main Supporter For Made In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Suhail Industrial Holding Group have recently signed an agreement to support the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition as a Main Supporter.

The agreement was signed on Sunday October 8 by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al Thani, Executive Vice President of the Services Sector in the group, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

On this occasion, Saleh Al Sharqi expressed his thanking to the group for supporting the exhibition as a main supporter, stressing that this sponsorship reflected its interest to supporting the national industry and products.

He praised the vital role played by the Group in Qatar, as the largest industrial group in the state with the highest number of factories.

The Group provides various products for the local market, particularly in the sector of metals recycling. He also commended their efforts in achieving self-sufficiency in metal products and their plans to expand their industrial portfolio by adding new industries.

Al Sharqi also emphasized the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, showcasing Qatar's most prominent industries and products, ultimately reducing reliance on imports.

In his statement, Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al Thani expressed his pleasure with the Group's support for the 'Made in Qatar Exhibition' as a Main Supporter. He emphasised the Group's commitment to supporting the local industry and its significant contribution to providing various industrial products for the local market, thereby adding value to the national

economy.

Sheikh Khalifa also emphasized the Group's eagerness to participate in the exhibition, which serves as a significant platform for showcasing its products to the Qatari business community, establishing alliances, forging commercial partnerships, and engaging in deals with local companies.