Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Turkish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call from HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments at the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.



Prime Minister receives phone calls from UK, Iran and Jordanian FMs Amir receives phone call from President of Turkiye

Read Also

The Prime Minister expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence between the two sides, stressing the need to exercise the utmost restraint.

He also stressed the need for concerted efforts between the two countries, in order to calm the situation, reduce the escalation, and spare civilians from the consequences of the confrontations.



