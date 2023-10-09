Army Chief, UN Official Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met with UN Under Secretary General and Special Coordinator on Improving the UN Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Christian Saunders over means to strengthen cooperation and coordination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.