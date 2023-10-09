Baghdad Residential Complex To Feature Iraq's Tallest Skyscraper

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The President of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has launched the Downtown Baghdad project, which will feature Iraq's tallest skyscraper, with 65 floors.

Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya said the project would serve as a modern and contemporary residential complex designed for sustainability. He emphasized that there would be no additional expenses for electricity and thermal insulation, as these costs would be covered by the executing company.

Mekki further noted that the tallest skyscraper in Iraq would be an architectural masterpiece with a modern and contemporary facade. He highlighted the Iraqi government's commitment to supporting vital projects like this one and explained that the project incorporated modern designs and high-quality service levels to meet sustainability requirements.

