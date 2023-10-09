Defense Intelligence Confirms Attack On Occupiers In Dzhankoy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders launched a missile attack on the forces and means of the Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea. The occupiers suffered losses, the details are being clarified.

"On Saturday evening, October 7, a missile attack was launched on the forces and means of the Russian troops in occupied Dzhankoy. According to preliminary data, the occupiers suffered losses, but all the details are currently being clarified and verified," Channel 24 reports with reference to Ukraine's defense intelligence representative Andriy Yusov.

As reported, a series of explosions rang out in Dzhankoy on the evening of Saturday, October 7.