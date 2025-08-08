Saudi Arabia Flower Market Predicted To Exceed USD 548.30 Million By 2033, Rising At A CAGR Of 5.30%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia flower market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Saudi Arabia flower market is flourishing due to rising demand for ornamental plants, gifting culture, and increasing urban landscaping initiatives.

Market size (2024): USD 548.30 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 872.72 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.30%

Increasing demand for luxury floral arrangements and event flowers, growing popularity of flowers in home décor and gifting, and rising adoption of e-commerce platforms.

Strong cultural and religious traditions, increasing disposable income, flourishing hospitality and event industry, and government support for floriculture tourism. The“Cut Flower” segment holds the largest share, primarily driven by its extensive use in aesthetic and decorative purposes for events and commercial settings.

How Is AI Transforming the Flower Market in Saudi Arabia?



Boosting Efficiency with AI Tools : AI-powered tools streamline flower farming, optimizing irrigation and pest control, saving 30% water usage for growers.

Personalized Retail Experiences : Local florists like Al-Fawzan use AI for tailored customer recommendations, increasing sales by 15% through targeted marketing.

Government Support via Vision 2030 : Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 funds AI research, training 5,000 farmers in smart agriculture technologies.

Precision Farming Adoption : Over 200 farms use AI-driven drones for crop monitoring, improving yield by 20% with real-time data. Smart Logistics for Exports : AI optimizes flower supply chains, reducing delivery times by 25% for exporters like Saudi Blooms.

Saudi Arabia Flower Market Trends and Drivers



Growing Flower Culture : Shift toward everyday flower use for personal gifting and home decoration, expanding market reach.

Cultural Significance : Flowers integral to weddings, festivals, and religious events, driving consistent demand across urban and rural areas.

Urbanization and Income Growth : Rising affluence and urban lifestyles boost demand for premium flowers and bespoke arrangements.

Government Support : Vision 2030 initiatives promote local floriculture and tourism, enhancing domestic production and market growth. Event-Driven Demand : Lavish weddings and corporate events fuel need for high-quality, luxury floral designs and arrangements.

Saudi Arabia Flower Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Fresh Cut Flowers

Potted Plants and Indoor Flowers Dried and Artificial Flowers

Application Insights:



Personal Use

Corporate Use

Events and Weddings

Religious Ceremonies Gifting

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Retail Offline Retail

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Flower Market



September 2024 : MAGRABi and Rivoli Vision merged, integrating store and digital platforms, boosting online sales by 50% annually through enhanced customer experiences.

July 2024 : Lenskart expanded into Saudi Arabia, leveraging AI-driven virtual try-on tools and big data analytics to personalize eyewear shopping experiences. November 2024 : Increased digital eye strain awareness drives demand for blue light-blocking glasses, with e-commerce platforms offering advanced AR try-on features.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

