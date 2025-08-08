Saudi Arabia Flower Market Predicted To Exceed USD 548.30 Million By 2033, Rising At A CAGR Of 5.30%
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 548.30 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 872.72 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.30%
Increasing demand for luxury floral arrangements and event flowers, growing popularity of flowers in home décor and gifting, and rising adoption of e-commerce platforms.
Strong cultural and religious traditions, increasing disposable income, flourishing hospitality and event industry, and government support for floriculture tourism.
The“Cut Flower” segment holds the largest share, primarily driven by its extensive use in aesthetic and decorative purposes for events and commercial settings.
How Is AI Transforming the Flower Market in Saudi Arabia?
Boosting Efficiency with AI Tools : AI-powered tools streamline flower farming, optimizing irrigation and pest control, saving 30% water usage for growers.
Personalized Retail Experiences : Local florists like Al-Fawzan use AI for tailored customer recommendations, increasing sales by 15% through targeted marketing.
Government Support via Vision 2030 : Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 funds AI research, training 5,000 farmers in smart agriculture technologies.
Precision Farming Adoption : Over 200 farms use AI-driven drones for crop monitoring, improving yield by 20% with real-time data.
Smart Logistics for Exports : AI optimizes flower supply chains, reducing delivery times by 25% for exporters like Saudi Blooms.
Saudi Arabia Flower Market Trends and Drivers
Growing Flower Culture : Shift toward everyday flower use for personal gifting and home decoration, expanding market reach.
Cultural Significance : Flowers integral to weddings, festivals, and religious events, driving consistent demand across urban and rural areas.
Urbanization and Income Growth : Rising affluence and urban lifestyles boost demand for premium flowers and bespoke arrangements.
Government Support : Vision 2030 initiatives promote local floriculture and tourism, enhancing domestic production and market growth.
Event-Driven Demand : Lavish weddings and corporate events fuel need for high-quality, luxury floral designs and arrangements.
Saudi Arabia Flower Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
Fresh Cut Flowers
Potted Plants and Indoor Flowers
Dried and Artificial Flowers
Application Insights:
Personal Use
Corporate Use
Events and Weddings
Religious Ceremonies
Gifting
Distribution Channel Insights:
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Regional Insights:
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Flower Market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
