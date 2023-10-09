Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from the President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
During the phone call, they discussed the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, particularly the latest developments in Palestine.
