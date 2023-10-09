King Receives US Congress Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a US Congress delegation led by Senator Joni Ernst.
Discussions at the meeting covered the latest developments in the region, as well as the ties of friendship and strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and means to bolster them.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.
