Ghosts And The Afterlife: Now Available For Free On Freevee And Tubitv

Poster for Ghosts and the Afterlife

- Michael JamesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The hit docufilm“Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation” is now free on TubiTV and Freevee .Voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at TZIFF and just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival, the film is now the best-selling documentary on life after death of all time.Below are a few excerpts from the most recent reviews:“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre's engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh...” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)“...it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife...” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)“Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence...” -Blessing Harper (JubileeCast)“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)Watch now free on TubiTV and Freevee. For more information, visit GhostsAndTheAfterlifeVision Films is currently the exclusive distributor of“Ghosts and the Afterlife.”

