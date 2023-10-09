Skyworks Aeronautics Receives Order For 100 Hawk 5 Gyroplanes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hawk 5

The Hawk 5's will be outfitted for various uses, to include Patrol, Transport, Medevac, and other similar mission sets

- Zine LaRoussi, President & CEO of MTC CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has received an LOI order for 100 of its Hawk 5 gyroplane from MTC Slovakia j.s.c. and LaRoucci International Consortium, Limited (“MTC”). The Hawk 5's will be outfitted for various uses, to include Patrol, Transport, Medevac, and other similar mission sets. The LOI orders will convert into purchase contracts as the options and delivery dates are determined.The Hawk 5 gyroplane uses a free-spinning rotor to supply lift and an airplane engine for thrust. Utilizing a pre-rotation system while on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of runway independent operations. In flight, the unpowered rotor is always in autorotation, so in the unlikely event of an engine failure, the Hawk 5's rotor continues to autorotate, providing a normal glidepath, keeping the pilot in complete control and enabling a very low speed landing. Since there is no requirement for antitorque transmission systems, the Hawk 5 reduces both cost and complexity and significantly increases mission reliability, while providing operators with greater levels of safety. With its simple but sophisticated aircraft design, the Hawk 5 benefits from operating much like fixed wing aircraft, making it a true one-of-a-kind reliable aviation workhorse.MTC has a history of working in countries in Africa and the Middle East, including Chad and Ethiopia. Due to the above benefits vs helicopters, and at a time when demand for air travel in Africa is expected to double in the next two decades, MTC is interested in initially acquiring 100 Hawk 5 gyroplanes as they determined it combines safety, efficiency, and affordability that best satisfies the end user's minimum payload, capacity and diverse operations requirements.Brigadier General (Ret) John Michel, Co-Founder, Director and CEO of Skyworks stated“The Skyworks team is thrilled to work with MTC to bring the transformative capabilities inherent to our Hawk 5 gyroplane to the continent of Africa. In delivering this safe, efficient, and cost-effective aircraft solution, the Hawk 5 unlocks new sources of market potential in the critical realm of aviation,” he added.Mr. Laroussi, President, CEO of MTC added“The Skyworks Hawk 5 Gyroplane emerges as an elegant and cost-effective solution to meet the soaring demand for affordable and sustainable aviation in Africa, catering to a wide array of markets - from agriculture and law enforcement to logistics support and medical transport, its versatility knows no bounds. This truly is a best-in-class aircraft, and we are excited to be working with Skyworks to bring this platform to Chad and Ethiopia, and we look forward to expanding our cooperation throughout other regions in Africa and the Middle East where we already operate.”About Skyworks AeronauticsSkyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.Skyworks has more than 45 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, police and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit

