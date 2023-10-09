Kuwait FM Meets Lithuanian Counterpart On Sidelines Of GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Monday with Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on the sidelines of the 27th ministerial meeting of the GCC Foreign Ministers with the European Union, which will be held today and tomorrow in the Omani capital, Muscat.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said that the two sides touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and boosting economic cooperation. (end)

