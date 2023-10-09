China, Russia ask for restoration of prolonged Middle East peace discussions

(MENAFN) During a Sunday session of the UN Security Council convened to address the recent attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel, Russia and China advocated for a sincere peace initiative in the Middle East. These attacks represent the most significant escalation of violence the country has experienced in decades.



“My message is: It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a ceasefire and to meaningful negotiations, which were stalled for decades,” Following an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sunday, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, conveyed his remarks to reporters.



Nebenzia pointed out that Russia criticized all raids on citizens. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed a related opinion before the meeting, advising the globe “to come back to the two-state solution.”



Nonetheless, the Security Council failed to issue a unified statement on the issue as a result of discord among its members.



From its perspective, the United States requested all 15 members criticize “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.” Following the meeting, US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood declared that “a good number of countries” followed Washington’s demand, but not all the countries, continuing that journalists can find out who he was indicating.

