Samsung announces the launch of Freestyle 2nd Gen projector with revolutionary edge blending technology

(MENAFN- BCW Global) UAE, October 09, 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled the Freestyle 2nd Gen, a portable projector offering a stunning viewing experience thanks to revolutionary edge blending technology.

Edge-blending is a sophisticated technology that typically requires dedicated hardware and software to control each pixel manually. But in line with the easy-to-use concept of The Freestyle, Samsung engineers crafted Smart Edge Blending to help users easily merge screens wirelessly without a dedicated device or help from an expert.

Smart Edge Blending allows users to connect two Freestyle projectors and create a single full-screen image of up to 160 inches and a 21:9 screen ratio, with no manual adjustment or dedicated device required. Users can also enjoy immersive stereo sound, with the choice of dedicated left and right stereo sound output for each device. Smart Edge Blending also supports vertical videos from social media platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Connecting and synchronizing two Freestyle projectors is seamless through the SmartThings app on their smartphone.

As a part of the launch offer consumers can now purchase the new projector for AED 2,599 across Samsung stores and select retailers in the country. Those wishing to purchase it from Samsungcan get the product for AED 2599 and 10X Samsung Rewards worth AED 259.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Head of Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "The Freestyle has made Gulf customers fall in love with projectors again. With the Freestyle 2nd Gen, we're introducing the innovations typically associated with large, fixed AV systems, including expansive screens, immersive sound, powerful gaming features, and more. We look forward to sharing this innovation with our Gulf customers as we roll out the new Freestyle."

The Freestyle 2nd Gen also supports gaming through Samsung Gaming Hub, a cloud gaming platform that eliminates the need for consoles, wires and fixed screens. Users can access various games anytime and anywhere without compromising quality or performance.

Moreover, the light source life has been extended from 20,000 to 30,000 hours, which means users can enjoy eight hours of use per day for ten years. The remote control is also powered by a SolarCell Remote that can be charged with sunlight or indoor lighting, reducing the environmental impact of disposable batteries.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen allows users to experience the benefits of a movable screen. It can be placed on any surface without a tripod, making it easy to set up and adjust. With the vision of "Screens Everywhere, Screens for All," The Freestyle 2nd Gen aims to transform how people enjoy content at home and beyond.





