Business Continuity, Resilience Vital To Boost Confidence Among Investors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC), will take place on November 27, under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Jassim Mohammed Al Naama and President of the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference, Eng. Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei announced the details of the conference whose theme is 'Business Continuity - National Resilience and Disaster Recovery,' during a press conference, yesterday. The event also witnessed the presence of many representatives of government and private companies active in various sectors.

Eng. Abdullatif Al Yafei, stressed how this event enhances the path of success that Qatar has launched in all sectors, including the entrepreneurship, trade and industry, banking, and services sector, which includes health, transportation and logistics services, and developing food security, cyber security. He pointed to the major role of the entrepreneurship sector in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, as it is one of the most important pillars on which the state builds its future policy, aimed at diversifying sources of income.

“To successfully achieve our economic goals, we must integrate risk management, business continuity, and resilience across all sectors, ensuring comprehensive national resilience. Successfully achieving the set economic goals enables us to integrate risk management, business continuity and resilience in all sectors to achieve comprehensive national resilience. This also ensures that we are able to withstand the economic and political fluctuations and be able continue moving forward, plus record more positive numbers in all sectors, including trade, industry and food security, in addition to logistical services and cyber security,” Al Yafei added.

He pointed out the unceasing government support for the entrepreneurship sector, which thanks to the support of the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was able to surpass and recover despite many obstacles with the least possible damage, the latest example of which was the spread of COVID-19.

Al Yafei emphasised the growing significance of business continuity and resilience, highlighting them as fundamental pillars for both private and public organisations. These measures have enabled them to effectively navigate and surmount numerous challenges and crises.

“Adopting business continuity and resilience shows a desire for excellence beyond international standards, to enhance the readiness of companies, regardless of their specialisations or the nature of their work, to confront disasters and crises of various types.

Notably, he stressed the pivotal role of business continuity and resilience in boosting confidence among investors and businessmen, both domestically and internationally. This, in turn, fosters trust in delivering various services to citizens and residents in Qatar.

The overarching objective is to achieve optimal results in business and resilience, thereby enhancing confidence in the Qatari economy and sustainable services. These efforts align with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which has witnessed remarkable progress in Doha's service quality and the resilience of national infrastructure, spanning cities, communications, cybersecurity, transportation, and healthcare.

Al Yafei also announced the National Award for Excellence 2023 in the field of risk management, business continuity and resilience to stimulate institutional and individual excellence with a well-defined standard and a clear mechanism for selecting the best applicants for the six awards, which include - National Resilience, National Provider of Continuity and Resilience, Newcomer to National Continuity and Resilience, National Continuity and Resilience Specialist (Public Sector), National Continuity and Resilience Specialist (Private Sector), More Effective National Recovery.

Applications will be submitted directly to the expert committee composed of local and international experts, with the aim of motivating companies to strive towards excellence and continuous improvement of products and services. The deadline for receiving nominations shall be November 15, 2023. The winners will be declared and honored during the conference.

On his part, Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Jassim Mohammed Al Naama, expressed the Ministry's dedication to support the entrepreneurship sector. He emphasised their commitment to providing all necessary resources to propel this sector forward in alignment with the goals of Qatar Vision 2030.

Al Naama also commended the organising committee's tireless efforts in translating their vision into reality. The event is set to draw a substantial participation from companies seeking to bolster their presence within the local entrepreneurship sector.

“The third conference of the Business Continuity and Resilience Conference will contribute, without any doubt, to taking steps forward in several sectors, by providing a distinguished platform for discussion and exchange of knowledge and experiences. The conference also aims at extracting the necessary lessons from the experts' experiences, such as the strategies that stood behind them to overcome various challenges and pursuing the best possible results in terms of business and resilience, which our companies in Qatar can apply on the ground. Those companies have previously expressed a strong aspiration to benefit from each other's experiences in this sector and provide the necessary recommendations for business continuity and doubling resilience levels at the sector level locally,” Al Nama added.