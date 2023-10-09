Samsung's Most Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum, Bespoke Jettm AI Now Available In Singapore

Bespoke JetTM AI is designed to effectively clean any homes with up to 280W of suction power and AI Cleaning Mode.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.