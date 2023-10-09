Goldi Solar Introduces High-Efficiency Solar Panels With Topcon Technology

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Goldi Solar, India's most quality-conscious solar brand, at the 16th edition of Asia's largest Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023, launched its latest G12 TOPCon technologically advanced solar panel under the HELOC® (High-Efficiency Low on Carbon) Plus series. The unveiling ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Bhuwan Chandra Joshi, Former Director (Security) Of Parliament Security Service, and Smt. Hema Bhuwan Joshi, Rashtriya Adhyaksh Mahila Morcha.

TOPCon, formally known as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact, technology is a game-changer in solar energy. It pairs tunnel oxide passivation with PERC solar cells to reduce recombination losses and increase efficiency. With efficiency rates surpassing traditional solar panels, TOPCon offers a cost-effective solution for harnessing more energy. Its seamless integration into manufacturing processes and efficiency gains make it an ideal choice for the future of renewable energy.

The latest addition to the HELOC® Plus series comes with a 132-cell Module, N-Type TOPCon Technology, achieving an output upto 705 Wp. These panels redefine solar efficiency with an excellent module conversion efficiency of up to 22.70%. They deliver exceptional cost-effectiveness, reducing LCOE and BOS costs while ensuring faster payback. Notably, these panels offer more than a 10–30% additional power gain compared to regular modules, even excelling in weak illumination conditions like cloudy or foggy days. Their versatility makes them suitable for various applications, from BIPV to vertical installations and even challenging environments like snowfields and high-humidity areas.

While unveiling the new product, Capt Ishver Dholakiya, Managing Director and Founder, said,“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art HELOC® Plus series, featuring the innovative TOPCon technology. The world's increasing dependence on renewable energy sources presents many opportunities for Indian manufacturers to excel in delivering cutting-edge products. At Goldi Solar, our commitment lies in narrowing the technological gap between Indian and Western markets, ensuring our local customers have access to the latest advancements.”

“As we move forward and continue to expand, we remain steadfast in our dedication to fostering employee welfare and upskilling, all while advocating the numerous benefits of solar energy. On this front, while the government introduces various policies, we are equally committed to doing our part in driving the renewable energy movement,” he added.

Goldi Solar has introduced new products to cater to residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications, which have been meticulously tested and certified by BIS, a prominent global testing and certification company in India. These innovative modules will be manufactured at Goldi Solar's new state-of-the-art facility in Navsari, Gujarat. This expansion will elevate the company's total manufacturing capacity to 4 GW.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Bharat Bhut, Co-founder and Director, said,“These modules mark a significant technological advancement for Goldi Solar and strategically position us in the market to meet growing demand. Representing a superior iteration of our existing HELOC® Plus series, they achieve an impressive 22.70% efficiency level. This latest product aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision for growth in the renewable sector, addressing market demands effectively.”

In addition to the newly launched product, Goldi Solar has also showcased its highly efficient VAMA On-Grid range of smart string inverters. Available in single-phase and three-phase variants, these solar inverters operate on advanced DSP control technology and achieve efficiency levels of up to 97.4% and 98.6%, respectively. In addition to this, these inverters feature a smart liquid-crystal display and offer real-time remote monitoring through Wi-Fi/GPRS connectivity. With an IP65 protection level, they ensure durability in challenging environmental conditions.

With climate change and sustainability being top priorities for most countries, solar energy has taken centre stage in driving the energy transition. In this quest, TOPCon technology, known for its superior energy conversion capabilities and enhanced performance in challenging conditions, can cause this energy transition for the world.