Chronicles Of Victory: October 9, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9 . The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 13th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the people. The Supreme Commander of the
Armed Forces announced that the Azerbaijani army liberated the
village of Hadrut and several villages from occupation and
destroyed a large number of military equipment of the Armenian
armed forces.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the destruction of another headquarters of
the Armenian army, the elimination of the chief of artillery of the
regiment, and also presented a list of destroyed and captured
equipment.
- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated a video of
the Jabrayil region liberated from occupation.
- The Armenian armed forces continued shelling the Goranboy,
Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions of Azerbaijan. As a result of the
Armenian shelling in Fuzuli, an employee of ANAMA (Azerbaijan
Mine Action Agency) was seriously injured.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the destruction and seizure of a large
number of military equipment of the armed forces of Armenia.
- The Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive shelling the territory of Mingachevir, Agjabadi, Barda
and Aghdam regions.
- The Azerbaijani army captured several more units of military equipment from
Armenia. Military equipment abandoned by the Armenian armed forces
is being repainted according to the standards of the Azerbaijani
army.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of
many Grad MLRS of the Armenian armed forces.
- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated
information about the destruction in the air of a missile launched
from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video
footage from the liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish,
Terter region.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that
four civilians were injured as a result of rocket fire at Aghdam by
the Armenian army.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of the enemy Prima MLRS and
a military vehicle carrying 25 people.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry again made a video report,
this time dedicated to the destruction of the Armenian armored
vehicles brought to firing positions.
