Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Young Man In Jericho

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Sunday evening killed a Palestinian young man during confrontations that broke out at the northern entrance to the city of Jericho.The young Abdel Halim Abu Sneina died shortly after arriving at Jericho Hospital, sustaining two bullets in the chest and abdomen, during confrontations at the northern checkpoint of the city of Jericho, director of Jericho Public Hospital, Nasser Anani, said in a statement.Confrontations had broken out in Jericho at the southern entrances near Aqabat Jaber camp, and the northern entrance near Ain al-Sultan camp.