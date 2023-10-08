One-On-One Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Irakli Garibashvili Kicks Off


10/8/2023 6:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has kicked off, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107207791

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search