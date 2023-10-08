One-On-One Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Irakli Garibashvili Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has
kicked off, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107207791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.