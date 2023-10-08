Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghan Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its solidarity with the Afghan people in the face of the earthquake disaster that struck the west of the country, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar stands with those affected by the earthquake, and is fully prepared to provide the necessary assistance to recover from its effects.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded and the finding of the missing.