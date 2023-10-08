PHCC Advises On 4 Ways To Prevent Musculoskeletal Disorders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) are prevalent conditions that affect many individuals. It encompasses a range of conditions that affect the muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and other parts of the musculoskeletal system. They can result from various factors, including poor posture, repetitive movements, and incorrect lifting techniques.

To help individuals protect themselves from MSDs, PHCC offers the following four key recommendations:

- Ergonomic Workspaces: PHCC highlights the importance of setting up ergonomic workstations and maintaining proper posture. Simple adjustments to desk and chair height, computer monitor placement, and keyboard position can make a significant difference in reducing the risk of MSDs.

- Regular Physical Activity: Encouraging individuals to engage in regular physical activity is crucial for musculoskeletal health. Exercises that strengthen muscles and improve flexibility can help prevent MSDs. PHCC suggests incorporating stretching and strengthening exercises into daily routines.

- Proper Lifting Techniques: PHCC educates individuals on the correct way to lift heavy objects. Techniques like bending at the knees, keeping the load close to the body, and avoiding twisting motions can prevent strains and injuries.

- Regular Breaks and Posture Checks: PHCC recommends taking short breaks to stand, stretch, and adjust posture, especially for those with sedentary jobs. These breaks can help relieve tension and reduce the risk of MSDs.

"Musculoskeletal health is a vital component of overall well-being, and we believe that prevention is key. By following these simple yet effective recommendations, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of Musculoskeletal Disorders and maintain a healthier, more active lifestyle," said Dr. Sameera Alhajri at Primary Healthcare Corporation.

PHCC's initiative to raise awareness about MSD prevention aligns with its mission to improve the health and quality of life of individuals in the community.

By sharing these guidelines, PHCC aims to help individuals take proactive steps toward a healthier, pain-free future.