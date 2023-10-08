Traders' Hub Shines At The 6Th Edition Of The Forex Expo

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Traders' Hub, an SCA-licensed online trading brokerage, participated in the highly anticipated Forex Expo 2023, on the 26th and 27th of September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Forex Expo is a renowned event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and traders from around the world. Traders' Hub participation underscores its commitment to providing traders with cutting-edge tools, resources, and opportunities to excel in the dynamic world of online trading.

Traders' Hub demonstrated a prominent booth at the expo where attendees were able to interact with the platform's representatives, learn about its services, and explore the latest advancements in online trading technology. The company actively engaged with both novice and experienced traders, offering insights, guidance, and tailored solutions to meet their unique trading needs. They also unveiled their Mobile App and hosted a risk-free trading competition, allowing traders to showcase their skills without financial risk while competing for substantial cash prizes.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed Al Katheeri, COO of Traders' Hub said,“The Middle East's online trading industry is expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2025. Participating in the 6th edition of the Forex Expo 2023 has been a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our community and the wider trading industry. We want to empower traders with the needed tools to thrive in the financial markets. Our presence at Forex Expo aligned perfectly with our mission to make trading accessible for everyone.”

About Traders Hub:

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage provides new and experienced online traders with secure and easy access to a wide range of asset classes including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, and ETFs through Contract for Difference (CFD) with tight competitive spreads and the latest market-leading technology, and it offers several types of accounts to cater for different users' needs.

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) as a category of Dealing in Securities permitting the firm to practice trading as a broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market activity.