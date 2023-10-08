Fujairah A Leading Global Sports Hub: Fujairah CP

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

FUJAIRAH, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, said the emirate of Fujairah has become a place where athletes from various sports gather and compete due to the wise vision and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

He made this statement today while receiving Rafael Santonja, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, along with members of the organising committee of the World Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding Championship.

The event coincides with the championship's launch hosted by Fujairah until 7th October, featuring the world's top bodybuilding champions.

During the meeting, Santonja told Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad that the emirate was chosen as the world capital of bodybuilding with the consent of the sport's relevant federations, which comprise 204 member countries that are part of the IFBB.

“Hosting major sporting events that attract top athletes is a continuous success for Fujairah. The emirate follows the best sports policies and practices that enrich the local sports scene and contribute to the country's vision and status in the regional and international sporting arena,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said.

The selection of Fujairah as the capital of world bodybuilding by the IFBB underscores its prominent stature in this sport, he added, thanking everyone who voted for the emirate and noting that efforts will be exerted to boost Fujairah's stature as a destination that supports the sport.

He also lauded the efforts of the committee and the team who organised the emirate's file.