Jordan To Experience Varied Weather Conditions In Week Ahead

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan's weather forecast for the upcoming week promises a blend of temperatures and atmospheric conditions. Starting with Sunday, a modest rise in temperatures is expected, enveloping most regions of the country in a mild autumn ambiance. However, the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea areas are set to experience relatively warmer weather.Medium to high-level clouds are anticipated, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday will bring about a slight dip in temperatures while retaining the pleasant autumn conditions in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to be relatively warm.By midday, the Kingdom is projected to encounter mild atmospheric instability, leading to partially cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies. This instability increases the likelihood of scattered, short-lived rainfall occurrences across various regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds are expected to remain moderate and predominantly blowing from the northwest direction.On Tuesday, another marginal temperature drop is forecast, with readings expected to hover approximately 2-3 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages. The weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy and temperate across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain a moderate climate.Moving to Wednesday, a minor temperature uptick is projected, though still marginally below typical seasonal levels.Today's peak temperatures will be between 30 and 28 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19 or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 36C and lows of 26C.