US Secretary Of State Urges Palestinian President To Restore Calm In Occupied West Bank

Washington, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday evening urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to "continue and intensify measures to restore calm and stability in the occupied West Bank," according to a US State Department statement, reported by the Washington Post.

