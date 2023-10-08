US Secretary Of State Urges Palestinian President To Restore Calm In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday evening urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to "continue and intensify measures to restore calm and stability in the occupied West Bank," according to a US State Department statement, reported by the Washington Post.
MENAFN08102023000117011021ID1107206843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.