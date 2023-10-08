US Secretary Of State, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Immediate Halt To Hamas-Israel War

Washington, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Saturday evening held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, according to the Washington Post.Talks focused on "the necessity of reaching an immediate halt to the brutal war between Hamas and Israel," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

