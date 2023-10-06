Introducing“Aggies Goes To Africa” A Captivating Story Of Poor People And Rich Rulers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Mike Pavelka is set to release his upcoming book,“Aggies Goes To Africa,” exclusively on Amazon on October 10, 2023. This captivating tale takes readers on a journey back to Equatorial Guinea in 1992, where the author embarked on an oil-producing venture that would change his life forever.

In“Aggies Goes To Africa,” Pavelka shares his remarkable experiences and the inspiring stories of the local community. The book showcases how life has an entirely different outlook in Africa, where there is a massive change in the conditions of the location population and the rich rulers.

Readers will travel alongside Pavelka as he recounts his time in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where he took the production of 3500 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) to 7000 BOPD with the installation of the LPG plant. However, this book is not solely about oil. It sheds light on the author's observations about the local community and their problems and the rampant corruption.

Within the pages of“Aggies Goes To Africa” readers will discover the trials and triumphs encountered in distributing mosquito netting to combat malaria, implementing mosquito spraying programs for prevention, and introducing the LPG bottle program to promote safer cooking alternatives.

Author Mike Pavelka, born into a humble family with hardworking parents, was instilled with hard work, honesty, and integrity from an early age. Inspired by his father's sacrifices during World War II, Pavelka has dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of others.

Having completed their education at La Vega High School in 1970, Mike and their relatives followed the path to Texas A&M University, where they joined the Corp of Cadets. Through this experience, Pavelka acquired invaluable lessons in discipline and leadership, ultimately becoming a commanding officer and earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

“Aggies Goes To Africa” encapsulates the author's journey and highlights the essence of humanity. It serves as a reminder that even the wealth of oil cannot remove poverty if the rulers remain stubborn and look for self-promotion.

Don't miss the opportunity to embark on this meaningful adventure with Mike Pavelka's“Aggies Goes To Africa” exclusively on Amazon on October 10, 2023. Join us as we celebrate the power of compassion and its ability to transform lives.

For more information, please visit or contact at +1 (936) 499-9320.

Author Bio:

Mike Pavelka, born into a humble family, holds the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity close to their heart. A former commanding officer and 2nd Lieutenant in the Corp of Cadets, Pavelka draws inspiration from their family's experiences and seeks to uplift lives through their writing.“Aggies Goes To Africa” is their upcoming project that promises to captivate readers with its inspiring story of kindness and adventure.

