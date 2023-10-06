Canadian Military Show Training Of Ukrainian Sappers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how they are teaching Ukrainian sappers necessary skills.

The relevant statement was made by the Operation UNIFIER on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Canadian Forces' trainers deployed with the Operation UNIFIER share knowledge, skills, and tactics that will help prepare the Armed Forces of Ukraine sappers to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom, and independence,” the report states.

A reminder that, since the Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 39,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. As the Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine but, in a few months, resumed training in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.