(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat To Become $1 Trn Economy By 2030, Boasts CM

Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (KNN) Gujarat aims to achieve USD 1 trillion economic growth by 2030, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighting the state's determination to play a major role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Commenting about the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) he said it will be the gateway to the future.







He was addressing the National Executive Committee meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The chief minister also stated that Gujarat accounts for 6% of India's geographical area but contributes 8% to its GDP, 18% to industrial output and 30% to exports.



He said Gujarat's GDP has grown from Rs 1.27 lakh crore to Rs 16.19 lakh crore in two decades.



Highlighting that the state government was committed to renewable energy and environment conservation to tackle climate change challenges, he reiterated support to industry.

FICCI president Subhrakant Panda said,“Gujarat is home to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies and 13 lakh MSMEs and has grown at a CAGR of 15% over the last two decades. It accounts for 15.5% of renewable energy capacity and has the lowest unemployment rate among large states. We are working closely with the state government across a range of sectors including startups, energy, defence, education, skill development and tourism. We are committed to facilitating the government's agenda in sectors such as EVs and component ecosystem, green hydrogen and derivatives and renewable energy which remains a key focus.”

Rajiv Gandhi, chair, FICCI Gujarat State Council said,“Our collective aim is to bridge the gap between policy and practice. This meeting serves as a platform to envision the path for the future.”

(KNN Bureau)