Armenian Separatist Has No Complaints For Detention Conditions In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The former
so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh,
Davit Babayan, had no complaints about detention conditions, and
upon admission to the pre-trial detention center, he underwent a
medical examination, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office told
Trend .
The Ombudsman's Office made the remark commenting on a visit to
the accused Babayan, carried out on the basis of the requirements
of the legislation of Azerbaijan, including the Optional Protocol
to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or
Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
According to the Ombudsman's Office, he was provided with a
lawyer to protect his rights.
During the visit, with the participation of doctors and
psychologists from the National Ombudsman Preventive Group, Babayan
was provided with legislative acts in his native language as well
as publications explaining the possibility of contacting the
Ombudsperson, the office added.
On October 28, 2020, Babayan was prosecuted under Articles
100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation, and conduct of
aggressive war), 32.3, 114.1 (recruitment of mercenaries, their
training, financing, and other material support, as well as
organizing their use in armed conflict and hostilities), 32.3,
116.0.1, 32.3, 116.0.6, 32.3, 116.0.7, 32.3, 116.0.8, 32.3,
116.0.9, 32.3, 116.0.10 (violation of the norms of international
humanitarian law during armed conflict), 117.2 (inaction or
criminal orders during armed conflict), 32.3, 214.2.1, 32.3,
214.2.3, 32.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism) and other articles of the
Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and based on a court decision, a
measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment has been chosen
against him and he was put on the international wanted list.
On September 29 of this year, Babayan was detained by law
enforcement agencies in Azerbaijan, transferred to the
investigation, and on the same day, he was charged with the
aforementioned articles.
The court decision to impose detention as a preventive measure
against Babayan was carried out, and he was transferred to the
pre-trial detention center of the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107203085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.