Armenian Separatist Has No Complaints For Detention Conditions In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Davit Babayan, had no complaints about detention conditions, and upon admission to the pre-trial detention center, he underwent a medical examination, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office told Trend .

The Ombudsman's Office made the remark commenting on a visit to the accused Babayan, carried out on the basis of the requirements of the legislation of Azerbaijan, including the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, he was provided with a lawyer to protect his rights.

During the visit, with the participation of doctors and psychologists from the National Ombudsman Preventive Group, Babayan was provided with legislative acts in his native language as well as publications explaining the possibility of contacting the Ombudsperson, the office added.

On October 28, 2020, Babayan was prosecuted under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation, and conduct of aggressive war), 32.3, 114.1 (recruitment of mercenaries, their training, financing, and other material support, as well as organizing their use in armed conflict and hostilities), 32.3, 116.0.1, 32.3, 116.0.6, 32.3, 116.0.7, 32.3, 116.0.8, 32.3, 116.0.9, 32.3, 116.0.10 (violation of the norms of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 117.2 (inaction or criminal orders during armed conflict), 32.3, 214.2.1, 32.3, 214.2.3, 32.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and based on a court decision, a measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment has been chosen against him and he was put on the international wanted list.

On September 29 of this year, Babayan was detained by law enforcement agencies in Azerbaijan, transferred to the investigation, and on the same day, he was charged with the aforementioned articles.

The court decision to impose detention as a preventive measure against Babayan was carried out, and he was transferred to the pre-trial detention center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.