Global Cluster Packaging For Beer Market To Reach US$ 418.2 Million By 2032 With A 4.8% CAGR- FMI Report

Cluster packaging in the beer market boosts branding, sustainability, and growth, set for substantial growth in the next decade.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global cluster packaging for beer market was worth US$ 261.7 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 418.2 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2032.Cluster packaging, as the name suggests, could be used for packaging a huge number of beer bottles – all at once. Those trying to gift beer on exclusive occasions could also make use of cluster packaging. Another benefit is that the beer bottles get protected from damage. However, breweries should be able to manufacture uniform product addressing demands of customers.Multiple packaging is being designed for canned or bottled beverages. It is suitable for bottles having sizes greater than 120Z. The neck-through style holds the largest market share as it does provide a better grip to bottles and averts leakage.Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:Future Market Insights has entailed these facets with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'Cluster Packaging for Beer Market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through an eagle's eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.“As cluster packaging helps in space management and safe delivery of beer at the doorstep, the global cluster packaging for beer market is expected to grow on an astonishing note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from Cluster Packaging for Beer marketEurope holds the largest market share with Czech Republic leading from the front. This could be credited to the data released by Czech Beer Alliance stating that beer consumption by an average Czech is 191.8 liters. In other words, Czechs are known for being heavy drinkers; with beer being the preferred one. The other factor is the fact that beer is available at cheaper prices in Czech Republic.North America holds the largest market share with the US showing greater inclination toward packed beer. Increase in awareness regarding the fact that packaged beer assures of higher shelf life is estimated to take the cluster packaging for beer market by storm in the forecast period.Competitive Cluster PackagingWestRock Company, in August 2022, did partner with Budejovicky Budvar as well as Mattoni 1873 to deliver its efficient and flexible packaging solution called 'Cluster-Pack Evotech'.Smurfit Kappa Group, in September 2022, completed acquisition of PaperBox for expanding its presence all across Brazil.The rest of the companies operating in cluster packaging for beer market include International paper, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Landsberg Orora, Woodpack Industries Inc., Karl Knauer KG, Advanced Packaging Materials, Any Custom Box, Pakko, American Box Company, GWP Packaging, Davpack, Tailor Made Packaging, Shanghai DE Printed Box, Packaging For Retail, Robert Cullen Ltd., PakFactory, and likewise.What does the Report package?The research study is based on material (paper & paperboard and plastic), application (bottles and cans), and packaging style (neck-through style, over the top style, handle-based style, and cluster sleeve style).With creative disruption happening in the beverages vertical post-pandemic, the global cluster packaging for beer market is expected to grow graciously in the forecast period.Key Companies ProfiledWestRock CompanySmurfit Kappa GroupInternational PaperGreat Little Box Company Ltd.Landsberg OroraWoodpack Industries Inc.Karl Knauer KGAdvanced Packaging MaterialsAny Custom BoxPakkoAMERICAN BOX COMPANYGWP PackagingDavpackTailor Made PackagingShanghai DE Printed BoxPackaging For RetailRobert Cullen LtdPakFactoryBuy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success:Cluster Packaging for Beer Market by CategoryBy Material, Cluster Packaging for Beer Market is Segmented as:Paper & PaperboardPlasticBy Application, Cluster Packaging for Beer Market is Segmented as:BottlesCansBy Packaging Style, Cluster Packaging for Beer Market is Segmented as:Neck-through StyleOver the Top styleHandle based styleCluster Sleeve StyleBy Region, Cluster Packaging for Beer Market is Segmented as:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaOceaniaAuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.Explore Trending Reports of PackagingFMCG Packaging Market Demand : The FMCG packaging market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 443.1 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 778.7 billion by 2033.Beverage Packaging Market Share : The global beverage packaging market is expected to secure US$ 156.7 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 104.8 Billion in 2022.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

