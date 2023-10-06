Qatar Attends 120Th Meeting Of Financial And Economic Cooperation Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated in the 120th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

Their Excellencies the Ministers reviewed several topics related to the results of the 81st meeting of the GCC Central Bank Governors Committee, the results of the 38th meeting of the GCC Common Market Committee, the proposed governance for the follow-up and implementation of decisions, and a number of topics on the agenda.

During the meeting, the participants emphasized the importance of the GCC countries' continuation to keep pace with the current financial and economic developments and challenges at the regional and international levels, while translating these efforts and achievements at the same time in a direct manner, which supports and enhances the joint economic action process in the Arab Gulf, and confirm the dates of the upcoming meetings of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee and the Committee of Undersecretaries of Finance for the year 2024.