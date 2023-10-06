This Boy And Girl Chosen As Top Model Of Azerbaijan 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hayal Kahvesi Baku has hosted Top Model Azerbaijan 2023 final.

Hosted by Tural Alakbarov and Jamila Taghizade, the event brought together Shahriyar Abilov, Ilgar Aliyev, Vilayat Amirov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Esmiralda Aliyeva, Luiza Matkazina, Araz Rafail, Nijat Alakbarli, Isa Alakbarov, Farid Agha, Ali Ashikar, Nuray Amirova, Etimat, Farid Ali, Barss, Kamal Garabasma, Sahib Khudaverdiyev, Sahra, Asoundady, Dj Noor, Dj Davidov and others, who performed spectacular concert program, Azernews reports.

Organized by Ali Rzayev, the national competition of top models was held for six months with the participation of 36 girls and boys.

The participants went through the casting, selection stage, opening party, and finally the final stage. Natig Aliyev was invited as the choreographer of the finalists.

Gullü Ahmadova and Oruj Atayev were declared the winners based on the results of online voting on the competition's official website as well as the scores of the jury members.

In addition, the names of the winners in other nominations were announced on the final night:

First Runner Up 2023 - Augustina Yelagina

Second Runner Up 2023 - Aygun Nasirova

Third runner-up 2023 - Nurana Mammadova

Miss Catwalk 2023 - Aisha Aliyeva

Miss Face 2023 - Fatima Huseynova

Miss The Hayal Kahvesi Baku 2023 - Jala Gutenko

First Runner-Up 2023- Mammad Mammadli

Second Runner-Up 2023 - Alexander Prikrostov

Third runner-up 2023- Ramazan Hasanov

Mister Catwalk 2023 - Amil Maharramov

Mister Face 2023 - Ali Tatayev

Mister Press 2023 - Elchin Abdullayev

Mister The Dream Coffee Baku 2023 - Elmin Hajiyev

Photo/Video - "My Media Baku"

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

