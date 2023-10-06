This Boy And Girl Chosen As Top Model Of Azerbaijan 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hayal Kahvesi Baku has hosted Top Model Azerbaijan 2023
final.
Hosted by Tural Alakbarov and Jamila Taghizade, the event
brought together Shahriyar Abilov, Ilgar Aliyev, Vilayat Amirov,
Gulyaz Mammadova, Esmiralda Aliyeva, Luiza Matkazina, Araz Rafail,
Nijat Alakbarli, Isa Alakbarov, Farid Agha, Ali Ashikar, Nuray
Amirova, Etimat, Farid Ali, Barss, Kamal Garabasma, Sahib
Khudaverdiyev, Sahra, Asoundady, Dj Noor, Dj Davidov and others,
who performed spectacular concert program, Azernews reports.
Organized by Ali Rzayev, the national competition of top models
was held for six months with the participation of 36 girls and
boys.
The participants went through the casting, selection stage,
opening party, and finally the final stage. Natig Aliyev was
invited as the choreographer of the finalists.
Gullü Ahmadova and Oruj Atayev were declared the winners based
on the results of online voting on the competition's official
website as well as the scores of the jury
members.
In addition, the names of the winners in other nominations were
announced on the final night:
First Runner Up 2023 - Augustina Yelagina
Second Runner Up 2023 - Aygun Nasirova
Third runner-up 2023 - Nurana Mammadova
Miss Catwalk 2023 - Aisha Aliyeva
Miss Face 2023 - Fatima Huseynova
Miss The Hayal Kahvesi Baku 2023 - Jala Gutenko
First Runner-Up 2023- Mammad Mammadli
Second Runner-Up 2023 - Alexander Prikrostov
Third runner-up 2023- Ramazan Hasanov
Mister Catwalk 2023 - Amil Maharramov
Mister Face 2023 - Ali Tatayev
Mister Press 2023 - Elchin Abdullayev
Mister The Dream Coffee Baku 2023 - Elmin Hajiyev
Photo/Video - "My Media Baku"
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
