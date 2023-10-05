Pentagon Says Ukraine Defense Contact Group Will Meet In Brussels On Oct 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will hold its next meeting in Brussels on October 11.

U.S. Defense Department Spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said this at a press briefing on Thursday, October 5, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Brown will depart Washington on Tuesday for Brussels, Belgium, where they'll host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 11," he said.

Ryder recalled that this would be the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group since U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin formed the international coalition in April 2022.

He also added that after the meeting of the Contact Group, Austin would subsequently participate in the NATO defense ministerial at NATO headquarters.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group last met on September 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.