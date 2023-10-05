Asphalt Anti-Strip Market Projected 4.3% CAGR Drives Value To US$ 310.6M By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global asphalt anti-strip market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to drive the market's value from US$ 202.9 million in 2022 to US$ 310.6 million by 2032.

The Asphalt Anti-Strip market is a critical segment within the broader construction and infrastructure industry. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing the durability and performance of asphalt pavements by mitigating the effects of moisture-induced damage. Moisture sensitivity in asphalt mixtures can lead to stripping, where the bond between asphalt binder and aggregate weakens, causing premature pavement failure. The Asphalt Anti-Strip market addresses this concern, offering additives and technologies aimed at improving adhesion and ensuring the long-term integrity of road surfaces.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The global demand for robust and long-lasting road infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the Asphalt Anti-Strip market. With an increasing focus on sustainable and resilient construction practices, governments and private entities are investing heavily in infrastructure development. As a result, there is a growing need for technologies that can protect asphalt pavements from the detrimental effects of moisture, thereby extending the lifespan of roads and reducing maintenance costs. The market opportunity is further amplified by the escalating traffic volumes and changing climate conditions, both of which contribute to the accelerated deterioration of road surfaces.

Market Challenges:

While the market for Asphalt Anti-Strip products is promising, it is not without challenges. One primary obstacle is the varying specifications and standards across different regions, making it essential for manufacturers to adapt their formulations to meet diverse requirements. Additionally, the industry faces challenges related to the perception of the effectiveness of anti-strip additives and the need for continuous research and development to stay ahead of evolving environmental regulations. Economic uncertainties and fluctuations in raw material prices also pose challenges for market players.

Key Players:





















Akzonobel NV







Dupont







ArrMaz







Arkema SA







Honeywell International Inc.







Evonik Industries







Kraton Corporation







Huntsman Corporation







Sasol Limited







Ingevity Corporation DOW Chemical Company

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent manufacturers in the asphalt anti-strip industry are providing technical assistance tailored to the accessibility of regional raw materials and specific requirements, in order to establish a competitive advantage in the market.

Ascend Performance Materials has recently unveiled a range of advanced specialty amines, among which FlexaTram-BHM-220 stands out as an amine specifically engineered for utilization in asphalt anti-strip applications.

Key Segments Covered in Asphalt Anti-Strip Industry Research





















By Type :









Amine Anti-Stripping Agents







Amine-free Anti-Stripping Agents







By Application :









Warm Mix Asphalt









Hot Mix Asphalt







Cold Mix Asphalt







By End Use :









Road Construction









Roofing







Airport Construction







By Region :









North America









Europe









Asia Pacific









Latin America Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



