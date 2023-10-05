BLE Beacon Market Generating Revenue Of $69.2 Billion By 2030, At A Booming 36.9% Growth Rate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLE Beacon Market

Global market to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions across consumer electronics, retail, other sectors

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“BLE Beacon Market , by Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, Others), by Application (Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Indoor Navigation, Others), by Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, BFSI, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030".

The BLE beacon market was valued at $2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

A BLE beacon is a tiny gadget that continuously broadcasts radio signals with a modest bit of data to neighboring smartphones and tablets. BLE Beacons have emerged as one of the most popular methods for interacting with customers across industries, particularly in marketing & retail as they are inexpensive, simple to use, and clearly effective. The majority of the aforementioned BLE beacon kinds were developed over time to meet the commercial requirements of various organizations, so more could develop in the future, offering businesses more ways to interact with customers.

In 2013, during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled the iBeacon protocol. Location-based and proximity marketing opportunities have multiplied due to iBeacon. With the help of this protocol, iOS, Android, and iBeacon hardware, such as BLE beacons, may seamlessly interact. By enabling companies to greet clients, deliver location-relevant information, and advertise ongoing promotions, iBeacon technology has empowered industry players. Smartphones can recognize BLE signals and show notifications and campaigns associated with them with the help of bluetooth beacons that are iBeacon compliant.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of BLE Beacon Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, BLE Beacon Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the BLE Beacon industry include:

· Accent Systems

· Apple Inc

· Bluvision

· Estimote Inc

· Google LLC

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

· K2B Solutions

· Kontakt

· Onyx Beacon

· UFO Beacons

The growth of the global BLE beacon market share is majorly driven by the increase in advanced communication technologies paired with rising investments in proximity marketing. Further, the rise in the adoption of smart devices is anticipated to drive the growth of the BLE beacon market. However, the lack of presence of technological resources coupled with a lack of awareness and concerns toward privacy & security hampers its adoption, which is a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the growth in demand for smartphone usage and development in organized retail sectors is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the BLE beacon market growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the BLE beacon market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed for the maximum revenue in 2019. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years, as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increasing in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The overall BLE beacon market analysis is determined to understand profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the BLE Beacon Market analysis from 2022 to 2030 to identify the prevailing BLE Beacon Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the BLE Beacon Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global BLE Beacon Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global BLE Beacon Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research