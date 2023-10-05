Azerbaijani Ambassador To Mexico Meets With Students At Institute Of Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov met with students enrolling in the Conflict and Negotiations program at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Government of Monterrey Institute of Technology, Mexico's most advanced and prestigious higher education institution, Azernew s reports.

The diplomat made a broad presentation about the past conflict and provided information about the history of Armenian aggression, the difficulties Azerbaijan faced during the 30-year occupation, the double standards it met, the 44-day war and its consequences, the new realities in the region, the ongoing peace process, as well as the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan, and the safe return of internally displaced persons.

The conference also reported on the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region on September 19 and its results, the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty as a result of the dissolution of the so-called criminal regime in Garabagh, as well as the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

Note that Azerbaijan and Mexico have seen a dramatic increase in bilateral ties over the past years, particularly in the areas of political cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue. This was demonstrated by the official visit of Azerbaijani Assistant to the First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov to Mexico in November of last year, as well as the third round of bilateral political consultations at the vice-ministerial level held earlier this month in Mexico City. Currently, two-way trade between the two countries is limited to about $65 million annually, mostly consisting of cars and auto parts, beverages, and cane sugar from Mexico to Baku and jet fuel exports from Azerbaijan.

The Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, headed by incumbent National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party Deputy Alberto Villa Villegas, also visited Azerbaijan in order to explore potential binational cooperation in politics, economics, and trade. During their visit to Baku, the group attended a solemn commemoration of the 1992 genocide de Khojaly, paying homage to the victims of that tragedy.