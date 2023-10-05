Azerbaijani Ambassador To Mexico Meets With Students At Institute Of Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov met with
students enrolling in the Conflict and Negotiations program at the
Faculty of Social Sciences and Government of Monterrey Institute of
Technology, Mexico's most advanced and prestigious higher education
institution, Azernew s reports.
The diplomat made a broad presentation about the past conflict
and provided information about the history of Armenian aggression,
the difficulties Azerbaijan faced during the 30-year occupation,
the double standards it met, the 44-day war and its consequences,
the new realities in the region, the ongoing peace process, as well
as the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan,
and the safe return of internally displaced persons.
The conference also reported on the local anti-terrorist
measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the
Garabagh economic region on September 19 and its results, the
complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty as a result of the
dissolution of the so-called criminal regime in Garabagh, as well
as the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of
Garabagh.
Note that Azerbaijan and Mexico have seen a dramatic increase in
bilateral ties over the past years, particularly in the areas of
political cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue. This was
demonstrated by the official visit of Azerbaijani Assistant to the
First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov to Mexico in November of last
year, as well as the third round of bilateral political
consultations at the vice-ministerial level held earlier this month
in Mexico City. Currently, two-way trade between the two countries
is limited to about $65 million annually, mostly consisting of cars
and auto parts, beverages, and cane sugar from Mexico to Baku and
jet fuel exports from Azerbaijan.
The Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, headed by incumbent
National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party Deputy Alberto Villa
Villegas, also visited Azerbaijan in order to explore potential
binational cooperation in politics, economics, and trade. During
their visit to Baku, the group attended a solemn commemoration of
the 1992 genocide de Khojaly, paying homage to the victims of that
tragedy.
