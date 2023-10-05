Azerbaijan's Ojaq Sport Club Reveals Number Of 28Th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship Participants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A total of 110 athletes from nine sports schools and clubs of the capital city are participating in the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Acting Chairman of the Board of the "Ojaq Sport" Club Vafa Bakarova told Trend on the sidelines of the event.

“The competitions are taking place in three age categories. The "Ojaq Sport" Club is represented by more than 40 gymnasts, and we hope that they'll demonstrate good results and win championship medals. They previously participated in the“Grace of Nature” International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Nakhchivan," Bakarova said.

According to her, after the current competitions, it's planned to hold the Azerbaijan Championship, as well as the 2nd "Ojaq" International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Bakarova added that the tasks of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship include further development and promotion of this discipline in Azerbaijan.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place on October 5-7 at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

The competitions are being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).

The championship winners will be determined in the all-around and individual apparatus events among gymnasts performing on individual program.