Exploring Azerbaijani Music Has Been A Unique Experience For Me Paolo Fazioli (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Listening to
Azerbaijani music was an entirely new experience for me, founder of
the world-famous FAZIOLI piano factory (known as the "Ferrari"
among pianos), "modern Stradivarius" Paolo Fazioli told Trend in an exclusive
interview.
He noted that he was looking forward to seeing the masterpiece
of world classical music, the ballet of the outstanding Azerbaijani
composer Arif Melikov, the "Legend of Love", in Baku.
"I may not consider myself a dedicated follower of ballet, but I
have a profound appreciation for it. It's a captivating art form
that beautifully intertwines music with the grace of the human
body. I also managed to get acquainted with Azerbaijani music
today. And those pieces I have heard today, I find it challenging
to compare them. Both genres were entirely new to me, and the
experience was incredibly engaging," he said.
Further speaking, Fazioli has shared his experience in launching
the FAZIOLI company back in 1981.
"When I started my company, this occurred during my youth when I
first embarked on my professional journey. Youth often brings a
boundless sense of determination, and I know I couldn't undertake
such endeavors with the same vigor today," he said.
Fazioli said that he chose two different educational paths,
which later helped him create his unique instrument.
"I earned a degree in mechanical engineering and later obtained
a diploma in piano at the conservatory. Crafting pianos was a way
for me to unite these seemingly disparate disciplines, as they
converge within the instrument itself. Creating an exceptional
piano necessitates proficiency in both," he explained.
As Fazioli pointed out, each of the instruments the company
produces possesses a unique character.
"In general, our commitment lies in perpetual research.
Understanding the piano's inner workings is essential, allowing us
to approach it from the perspectives of both a musician and a
scientist. It's an ongoing process of trial and refinement,
symbolized by the phrase "prova e correggi" – try and correct. The
defining trait of our pianos is our relentless pursuit of
improvement. The piano is an instrument that should evolve and
improve over time," he noted.
Paolo Fazioli also spoke about the visit of Azerbaijani
delegation to the FAZIOLI factory.
"Our factory welcomed a delegation from Azerbaijan, who
displayed a keen interest in our work and technology. Subsequently,
I received an invitation to visit their country. I believe that we
have the potential to embark on exciting and innovative
collaborations, as both parties share a strong creative spirit," he
concluded.
