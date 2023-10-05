Arayik Harutyunyan Charged With Criminal Responsibility

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Press Services of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's
Office and the State Security Service jointly released information
over the detention of Arayik Harutyunyan, Azernews reports.
The Press Services state that comprehensive measures are being
taken by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and the State
Security Service for the investigation of crimes against peace and
humanity, war, terrorism and other crimes committed by illegal
Armenian armed groups operating in the territory of Azerbaijan's
Garabagh.
During the investigations Arayik Harutyunyan, born in the city
of Khankendi, Azerbaijan, in 1973, the so-called "president of the
republic of Nagorno-Karabakh" and other names under which reasonable suspicions
have been established regarding participation in the conduct of
aggressive war, recruitment, training and financing of mercenaries,
as well as organizing their use in military conflict and military
operations, violation of international humanitarian law norms
during an armed conflict, and issuing criminal orders during an
armed conflict.
In addition, Arayik Harutyunyan was responsible for the
formation and organization of activities of armed units not
provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in
the case of a criminal organization, to equip these units with
weapons, their complete parts, ammunition, explosives, military
equipment, and to organize training on their use, as well as the
fact that it was brought to Azerbaijan through smuggling and the
financing of terrorism have been established.
As a result of investigative and operational measures, as well
as for the purpose of committing terrorist acts by Arayik
Harutyunyan, the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan were
continuously mined, and numerous ballistic and other types of
missiles were launched, targeting residential areas and civilian
objects of the densely populated Ganja city and Barda district of
Azerbaijan, located outside the front zone, and reasonable
suspicions have been established for the organization of terrorist
attacks resulting in the killing of civilians and inflicting
various degrees of physical injuries on them, causing severe damage
to civil and military infrastructure, and the commission of
numerous other crimes.
On October 28, 2020, Arayik Harutyunyan was involved as an
accused person under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the court's
decision, he was placed under arrest and sent to an international
wanted.
On October 3 of this year, Arayik Harutyunyan was detained by
the State Security Service in Khankendi, and charged with articles
100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279, and other pieces
of the Criminal Code.
Currently, necessary and urgent investigative and operational
measures are being continued by the General Prosecutor's Office and
the State Security Service.
