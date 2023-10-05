(MENAFN- KNN India) Kerala Govt Approves Land For Graphene Incubation Centre At Palakkad Kinfra Park

Palakkad, Oct 5 (KNN) The Kerala government has approved setting aside three acres land for graphene incubation centre at Kinfra-run industrial park in Palakkad.

The graphene incubation centre will be developed into an ecosystem for companies interested in research and development and production in graphene related areas.







Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve on Wednesday informed that Digital University Kerala and Kinfra will partner on the project.

As per reports, the initial allocation of three acres for the project can be scaled up to 20 acres.

“The vision for the long-term future is to use between 15 and 50 acres of space for graphene related research and industry,” the minister said.

The proposed graphene incubation facility is in addition to India's first Graphene Innovation Centre, proposed to come up in Thrissur, with support from the Union government and with the technical support of the Digital University, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) and Tata Steel Limited.

The Rs 86 crore Graphene Innovation Centre is expected to draw investors to develop graphene products. The centre can utilise the State's human resources capital effectively and help Kerala emerge as a knowledge-based economy.

Graphene is considered a wonder material with several properties like being the thinnest, most thermally and electrically conductive material. It is flexible, strong and transparent and has widespread applications.

(KNN Bureau)