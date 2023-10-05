JTB, French Travel Agency 'Top Of Travel' Sign Agreement On Charter Flights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the French travel agency "Top of Travel" on Wednesday signed an agreement to support charter flights to Jordan, and increase the number of French tourists to the Kingdom.



Tourism Minister and JTB Chairman Makram Queisi said that the agreement will positively impact the number of French tourists visiting Jordan, noting that charter flights will be operated from more than 20 French cities to Amman and Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Director General of the JTB Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat said that the board is committed to supporting charter flights as part of incentive programmes that attract tourists from France to Jordan.



He said he expects French tourism to Jordan to witness a "significant" increase during the next year.



The signing came on the sidelines of the France-based Top Resa international tourism exhibition, where Jordan has its own pavilion.



